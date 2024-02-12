Jay-Z Brings Back His Reebok S. Carters for Super Bowl LVIII

Due to the abrupt ending of the partnership, not only is S. Carter product scarce, but Jay is hardly ever spotted wearing it. He's been locked in with Puma in various roles since 2018 and it's not surprising to see him Nikes or Air Jordans. However, he never breaks out a pair of his signature Reeboks—until Super Bowl LVIII.

At the game with his family tonight, Jay-Z stunned the sneaker world by wearing the Reebok S. Carter in the original Gucci-inspired colorway. While one would assume that he dusted off a pair from the vault, Jay's pair is from a brand new run that was produced exclusively for him. As of now, plans to retro the S. Carter have not been confirmed.