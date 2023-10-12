Shaq Named President of Reebok Basketball

Reebok has such an iconic history with yourself, Allen Iverson, and stars in other sports like Emmitt Smith. How are you going to leverage the history that Reebok has to help build the future?

AI is, like, really truly one of the founding fathers, the cornerstone of Reebok basketball. He will definitely be by my side. And, you know, all the other guys, I will definitely be taking the input from those guys, but we're looking to come back strong.

On your personal Instagram page, you're always posting top five rankings. What are your top five Reebok basketball sneakers of all time?

I'm not familiar with the names, but I'm gonna go at the point guard with that first Shaq; at the shooting guard, I'm gonna go with the Shaqnosis; at the small forward, I got those AIs; power forward, I'm gonna go with those Kemps; and at the five, I'm gonna go with the J.J. Watts, which was a workout shoe. So J.J. Watt, that would be my top five. I definitely have to go back and look. You know, we have a nice archive of all the shoes at Reebok headquarters. They give you a nice timeline of all the shoes, a beautiful thing.

We've seen guys like, Taurean Prince, for example, wear Allen Iverson shoes in games recently. How much would it mean for you to, like, just see a strong roster of guys finally wearing Reebok performance basketball shoes on the court again?That's gonna be my job, and I'm already on it, and I got a couple of players in mind. I haven't started the job yet, but when I get behind my desk, I will be ready to go to work.

You’ve also always found ways to give back with your footwear, whether it be keeping your pricing incredibly affordable or helping that high schooler with big sizes. How do you plan to continue giving back at Reebok?

You know, we just want to come with some great designs, great technology, and we want to be consumer friendly and price friendly, price competitive. My other brand is very, very affordable, but no Reebok. We just want to, you know, compete with other guys, but we know what to do when it comes to pricing.

What are your current thoughts on just the state of basketball footwear in general right now?

There's a lot of players in the game. It's all over the place. But I think there’s room for Reebok to re-enter and reemerge ourselves as one of the leaders of basketball footwear. Because when it all first started out, we were number one or number two—depends on who you talk to. There's a lot of players in the game, and we had a lot of influential players. There was myself, and AI, and Kemp, and Dominique. I think we'll be able to make some noise again.

What was AI's reaction when you told him about your new role?

We’ve been friends forever. He's a great dude, he's a great friend, and he was happy—and he'll be next to me.