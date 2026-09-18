Fresh off releasing a Milwaukee Bucks-inspired Air Jordan 12 earlier this month, Jordan Brand is referencing a different NBA franchise for an upcoming Jordan 8 release.

That pair is this New York Knicks-inspired colorway of Michael Jordan’s eighth signature shoe, courtesy of @Sneakermarketro on Instagram. The “Knicks” Air Jordan 8 (style code: IX8479-010) is reminiscent of the PE colorways made for the Knicks players back in the early 2000s. It features a predominantly black nubuck upper offset by orange and blue accents, appearing mainly on the midsoles. Additional Knicks-themed hits cover the tongue’s chenille patch, the “23” branding on the cross strap, and the insoles. The sneaker also comes with a blue Jordan facebox, as seen in the images below.