Sneakers

Detailed Look at the 'Knicks' Air Jordan 8

The 'Knicks' Air Jordan 8 is expected to drop in December.

'Knicks' Air Jordan 8
The 'Knicks' Air Jordan 8 releases in December. Via @Sneakermarketro

Fresh off releasing a Milwaukee Bucks-inspired Air Jordan 12 earlier this month, Jordan Brand is referencing a different NBA franchise for an upcoming Jordan 8 release.

That pair is this New York Knicks-inspired colorway of Michael Jordan’s eighth signature shoe, courtesy of @Sneakermarketro on Instagram. The “Knicks” Air Jordan 8 (style code: IX8479-010) is reminiscent of the PE colorways made for the Knicks players back in the early 2000s. It features a predominantly black nubuck upper offset by orange and blue accents, appearing mainly on the midsoles. Additional Knicks-themed hits cover the tongue’s chenille patch, the “23” branding on the cross strap, and the insoles. The sneaker also comes with a blue Jordan facebox, as seen in the images below.

According to @Sneakermarketro, the “Knicks” Air Jordan 8 will release on Dec. 24 via SNKRS and at select retailers for $215. Scroll on for a closer look at the sneaker.

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