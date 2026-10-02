Sneakers

This Air Jordan 3 Pays Homage to the Middle East

Here's an official look at the 'Middle East' Air Jordan 3.

'Middle East' Air Jordan 3
A 'Middle East' Air Jordan 3 colorway has surfaced. Via Nike

Jordan Brand is planning to release a new Air Jordan 3 colorway soon that takes inspiration from an unexpected source: the Middle East.

Newly leaked images of the “Middle East” Air Jordan 3 have emerged and according to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, this new makeup is scheduled to release in the Middle East sometime during the holiday season this year.

On the surface, the sneaker features a subtle white and brown color scheme but has plenty of special details throughout. This includes intricate patterns inspired by Islamic art on the overlays, which replace the traditional elephant print at the forefoot and heel counter. The number “23” is also written in Arabic on the tongue and debossed at the forefoot of the upper. The shoe also comes with special packaging, as seen in the images below.

At the time of writing, release details for this “Middle East” Air Jordan 3 have yet to be announced by Jordan Brand. Check back soon for official updates.

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