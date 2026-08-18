Adidas Is Bringing Back James Harden's First Signature Shoe

It’s been nearly a decade since Adidas named James Harden a signature athlete with the introduction of the Harden Vol. 1 in late 2016. Now, the brand is rereleasing that sneaker soon, as evidenced by the images here.

Yesterday, Adidas and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams announced his upcoming J-Dub Asia tour. In the images, Williams is seen wearing a new pair of the “Pioneer” Harden Vol. 1, hinting that a rerelease is on the way. The 2026 version appears to be a straightforward retro of Harden’s first signature model, featuring a textile mesh and leather upper paired with a Boost-cushioned midsole below.

Despite the early look from Williams, the rerelease for the “Pioneer” Adidas Harden Vol. 1 has yet to be confirmed by the brand. Check back soon for official updates in the coming weeks.