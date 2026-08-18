DAILY QUIZ

GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Sneakers

Adidas Is Bringing Back James Harden's First Signature Shoe

OKC Thunder Jalen Williams previews the 'Pioneer' Harden Vol. 1 retro.

'Pioneer' Adidas Harden Vol. 1 retro
Jalen Williams wears the 'Pioneer' Adidas Harden Vol. 1 retro. Via @Jalenjdubwilliams

It’s been nearly a decade since Adidas named James Harden a signature athlete with the introduction of the Harden Vol. 1 in late 2016. Now, the brand is rereleasing that sneaker soon, as evidenced by the images here.

Shop adidas on Complex

  • adidas x BrainDead Y2K Track Pant - Navy
  • Pharrell Williams x adidas Yoga Vario Flat Earther - Blue Suede
  • Wales Bonner x adidas Adizero Adios Mesh - Auburn
  • adidas Men's Adizero EVO SL EXO - Black/Metallic
Shop now

Yesterday, Adidas and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams announced his upcoming J-Dub Asia tour. In the images, Williams is seen wearing a new pair of the “Pioneer” Harden Vol. 1, hinting that a rerelease is on the way. The 2026 version appears to be a straightforward retro of Harden’s first signature model, featuring a textile mesh and leather upper paired with a Boost-cushioned midsole below.

Despite the early look from Williams, the rerelease for the “Pioneer” Adidas Harden Vol. 1 has yet to be confirmed by the brand. Check back soon for official updates in the coming weeks.

Shop for Adidas on Complex Shop

Related Stories

James Harden
Sneakers

Adidas Is Dropping a Limited Quickstrike for James Harden's Birthday

Adidas is releasing a special pair of the Harden Vol. 1 to celebrate James Harden's birthday.

Mike DeStefano3274 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

James Harden's First Adidas Signature Sneaker Is Finally Here

The long-awaited James Harden Adidas signature shoe has finally been unveiled.

Brandon Richard3588 days ago
Adidas Anthony Edwards 3
Sneakers

Anthony Edwards Debuts His Adidas Anthony Edwards 3

Anthony Edwards wears his next Adidas signature shoe during a workout in Manila.

Victor Deng5 days ago

Trending

1
MusicJonas Brothers Announces Complex Pop-Up in NY: What You Need to Know
2
Pop CultureThe Kid Mero Tells Stephen A. Smith to 'Take Your Licks' After Pundit Receives 'Thumbs Down' Award
3
Pop CultureReading Rainbow Host Mychal Threets Says He's 'Not Okay,' Will Be Checking in to Hospital
4
MusicLil Durk Trial: Feds Want to Use 6ix9ine/Akademiks Interview as Evidence (UPDATE)
5
MusicBad Bunny Announces Final ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’ Shows in Puerto Rico: How to Get Tickets
6
BetsWill Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner Play in the US Open?

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App