Sneakers

'Dr. Doom' Adidas Anthony Edwards 3 Is on the Way

Here's an early look at the 'Dr. Doom' Anthony Edwards 3.

'Dr. Doom' Adidas Anthony Edwards 3
A 'Dr. Doom' Adidas Anthony Edwards 3 is on the way. Via @theanthonyedwards_

In addition to several Avengers: Doomsday-inspired Adidas Superstars on the way, Anthony Edwards’ latest signature shoe will also join the fray in the form of an upcoming “Dr. Doom” release.

The “Dr. Doom” Adidas Anthony Edwards 3 was unveiled by Edwards on Instagram yesterday ahead of his “Believe That” Awards taking place on Oct. 14. The unreleased style was nominated as part of the award show’s “Sneaker of the Year” category of AE-themed footwear.

As the name suggests, the upcoming style is inspired by Dr. Doom, featured in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film. The sneaker features a combination of green, tan, and sail accents inspired by the character’s armor.

Despite the teaser from Edwards, release details for the “Dr. Doom” Anthony Edwards 3 have yet to be announced by Adidas. Check back soon for official updates.

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