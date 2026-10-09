In addition to several Avengers: Doomsday-inspired Adidas Superstars on the way, Anthony Edwards’ latest signature shoe will also join the fray in the form of an upcoming “Dr. Doom” release.

The “Dr. Doom” Adidas Anthony Edwards 3 was unveiled by Edwards on Instagram yesterday ahead of his “Believe That” Awards taking place on Oct. 14. The unreleased style was nominated as part of the award show’s “Sneaker of the Year” category of AE-themed footwear.