The Biggest Style Drops At ComplexCon 2023

Complex Original

Finally, ComplexCon is just days away. While you're likely planning out your best fits or scheduling out what panels and performances you should attend, it’s important to also figure out what merch you should be buying this year.





ComplexCon has always been known for releasing some of the biggest drops of the year. This weekend, one should expect nothing less. Attendees can be confident that they'll be leaving ComplexCon with some amazing product this year thanks to Cactus Plant Flea Market's creative direction. The brand has truly brought all of its friends along for the ride.





Denim Tears will release some super "Big Red Tab" Levi's jeans made in collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market. Other labels that Cactus invited include Murd333r.FM, a viral streetwear label founded by Bloody Osiris that's opening its own mini amusement park on the floor of ComplexCon. Better Gift Shop will also be coming in from Canada to bless attendees with heat-reactive bandanas designed by CPFM, along with some amazing collaborations with brands like Avirex and Supply Tokyo.





Of course, many familiar faces are also returning to ComplexCon this year. You can once again expect to see brands like Futura Laboratories and Barriers. And as always, we'll have an amazing selection of emerging labels within our Brands to Watch space. Some booths are even planning their own special events such as VandyThePink, who's dropping exclusives and sending attendees on a scavenger hunt for free products.





Check out details on where to cop all these big drops, and others from brands like The Marathon Clothing, B.B. Simon, MERMAIDHAIR, and more below. Be sure to also check out the full list of brands at ComplexCon here. And be sure to buy your tickets now so that you can access ComplexCon's Gift Shop, which will include a full line of items designed by Cactus Plant Flea Market exclusively for the event.