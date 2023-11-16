The Biggest Style Drops At ComplexCon 2023

Denim Tears x Levi's x Cactus Plant Flea Market, Murd333r.FM, B.B. Simon x Dipset, and other great drops at ComplexCon 2023 are highlighted in this guide.

Nov 16, 2023
Complex Original

Finally, ComplexCon is just days away. While you're likely planning out your best fits or scheduling out what panels and performances you should attend, it’s important to also figure out what merch you should be buying this year. 


ComplexCon has always been known for releasing some of the biggest drops of the year. This weekend, one should expect nothing less. Attendees can be confident that they'll be leaving ComplexCon with some amazing product this year thanks to Cactus Plant Flea Market's creative direction. The brand has truly brought all of its friends along for the ride. 


Denim Tears will release some super "Big Red Tab" Levi's jeans made in collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market. Other labels that Cactus invited include Murd333r.FM, a viral streetwear label founded by Bloody Osiris that's opening its own mini amusement park on the floor of ComplexCon. Better Gift Shop will also be coming in from Canada to bless attendees with heat-reactive bandanas designed by CPFM, along with some amazing collaborations with brands like Avirex and Supply Tokyo.


Of course, many familiar faces are also returning to ComplexCon this year. You can once again expect to see brands like Futura Laboratories and Barriers. And as always, we'll have an amazing selection of emerging labels within our Brands to Watch space. Some booths are even planning their own special events such as VandyThePink, who's dropping exclusives and sending attendees on a scavenger hunt for free products.


Check out details on where to cop all these big drops, and others from brands like The Marathon Clothing, B.B. Simon, MERMAIDHAIR, and more below. Be sure to also check out the full list of brands at ComplexCon here. And be sure to buy your tickets now so that you can access ComplexCon's Gift Shop, which will include a full line of items designed by Cactus Plant Flea Market exclusively for the event. 

B.B. Simon

Complex Original / Via B.B. Simon

Where to Buy It: Booth B14
Price: Starts at $295

B.B. Simon, the beloved heritage accessories label known for its rhinestone-embellished belts, will release a collaboration with The Diplomats at ComplexCon. Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Freekey Zekey will be at B.B. Simon's booth on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for a special meet and greet experience. The limited edition capsule collection includes belts in red, pink, and yellow. Each belt is covered in vibrant crystals, crafted out of crocodile leather, and accented by pony fur. Additionally, three hoodies designed by Kool Kiy, also embellished with crystallized elements, will be available. The collaboration is exclusive to ComplexCon and pays homage to the everlasting style of Dipset.

Barriers

Complex Original / Via Barriers

Where to Buy It: Booth A1
Price: TBD

Barriers will return to ComplexCon this year by releasing another fresh collaboration with Shirt King Phade. T-shirts and hoodies featuring airbrushed depictions of Spike Lee, Michael Jordan, and Mike Tyson will be available.

Murd333r.FM

Complex Original / Via Murd333r.FM

Where to Buy It: Booth F2
Price: TBD

Bloody Osiris’ label Murd333r.FM will sell limited-edition hoodies, sweatpants, fitted caps, and more at a booth inspired by an amusement park—tied to the debut of its Murd333rland collection. The booth will feature an arcade that’s open to the public with video games and claw machines filled with Murd333r.FM toys. ComplexCon attendees with Murd333r.FM products can also access a special customization station at the brand’s booth. The booth will sell tickets, priced between $20–$40, that will give attendees the opportunity to add embellishments like studs, bandanas, and graffiti artwork to Murd333r.FM apparel. Additionally, Murd333r.FM’s booth will have a VIP area with a carousel, seating, and special concessions. Attendees can enter the VIP section through an invitation, a contest win, or obtaining a special “Gold Card.”

Bloomfield.Works

Complex Original / Via Bloomfield.Works

Where to Buy It: Booth B2
Price: $60–$120

Warren Cochrane's Bloomfield.Works is unveiling its 10th collection for its debut at ComplexCon. The collection dubbed “Who Jah Bless No Man Curse” continues to celebrate dancehall with Rasta-inspired, airbrushed NY T-shirts and hoodies, a tribute tee to “Bam Bam” singer Sister Nancy, a cropped "SELECTOR" jersey, and more. The brand is also bringing back some pieces from past releases. The booth will be inspired by Jamaican community centers and dancers.

Denim Tears x Cactus Plant Flea Market x Levi's

Complex Original / Via Denim Tears

Where to Buy It: Booth E1
Price: TBD

Have you seen those Levi’s pieces with a ridiculously big red tab on Lil Yachty’s Instagram recently? They're a collaboration between Denim Tears, Levi’s, and Cactus Plant Flea Market that will officially make its debut at ComplexCon. All the “Big Red Tab” pieces are crafted out of true vintage Levi’s denim. A Type III trucker jacket, classic Levi’s 501s, and a tote bag crafted out of upcycled vintage Levi’s denim will be available. There’s also going to be another drop from Denim Tears at ComplexCon that will occur at a separate booth. The only way to find out about this secret Denim Tears drop is to snag some tickets now before they sell out.

Futura Laboratories

Complex Original / Via Futural Laboratories

Where to Buy It: Booth D1
Price: TBD

Futura Laboratories is returning to ComplexCon in the form of a New York City newsstand. The 'storefront' will be filled with FL goods from top to bottom. Futura Laboratories will offer essentials like water, FLanyards, and some new graphic T-shirts. There are specially items like a Tapestry Blanket of Futura's famous "Break" Train, photographed by Martha Cooper and a limited-edition Joopiter x Futura Currency Skateboard imported from Paris. There will be a couple of FL-001 Pointman figures helping in the booth.

Ice Studios

Complex Original / Via Ice Studios

Where to Buy It: Booth E9
Price: $60–$400

Renell Medrano, an award-winning New York City–born photographer and director, is debuting a range of new products from her label Ice Studios at ComplexCon. Heavyweight zip-up hoodies, quilted puffy skirts, Ice Studios socks, and a luxurious eyewear collaboration with Port Tanger will be available. The label’s popular “Flintstone” beanies will also be sold in five colorways.

MERMAIDHAIR

Complex Original / Via MERMAIDHAIR

Where to Buy It: Booth E15
Price: $40–$350

Eri Wakiyama, a well-recognized artist who has worked with labels like Supreme, Balenciaga, Comme des Garçons, and Heaven by Marc Jacobs is returning to ComplexCon with some stellar products from her brand MERMAIDHAIR. Her character Eevee will be sold as a plush doll and keychain. An exclusive T-shirt, limited to 40 pieces, made in collaboration with PALY, will potentially drop at ComplexCon as well. Dumbfoundead’s podcast, Fun With Dumb, will also air a live episode at MERMAIDHAIR's booth on Saturday at noon.

The Marathon Clothing (TMC)

Complex Original / Via The Marathon Clothing

Where to Buy It: Booth D6
Price: $40–$1,000

The late Nipsey Hussle’s beloved clothing label, The Marathon Clothing (TMC), will be dropping limited-edition crewnecks, box sets, and TMC letterman jackets at ComplexCon. Updated takes on the brand’s popular Crenshaw crewnecks and hoodies will also be available. Lauren London, Nipsey’s partner, will also be dropping her own letterman jackets with Puma exclusively at the booth. The Marathon Clothing’s booth will be hard to miss. The infamous “All Money In” armored truck from Nipsey’s 2018 music video “Hussle & Motivate” will be displayed on the floor. Additionally, The Marathon Clothing will field résumés and portfolios at its booth from any attendees who potentially want to work with the brand.

VandyThePink

Complex Original / Via VandyThePink

Where to Buy It: Booth A31
Price: $40–$290

VandyThePink is returning to Long Beach this year to drop four T-shirts exclusively at the event. One is a collab with Thug Club. New Doraemon varsity jackets are also going to be sold. Vandy’s “Proboard” skate shoes will be available in two different colorways. A standout drop to look out for is a pair of Clarks Wallabees that resemble Vandy’s signature burger characters. Arrive at Vandy’s booth early if you’re interested in snagging an exclusive black patent tote bags, which will be gifted to the first 200 people in line. Additionally, the label will do a total of 20 giveaways (10 per day) between 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on the floor of ComplexCon. Every 30 minutes, starting at noon, a one-of-a-kind VandyThePink plush will be hidden somewhere in the venue. The brand will release clues at its booth and on its Instagram story. Other vendors presenting at ComplexCon will be in on Vandy’s scavenger hunt. Plushie locations may also be tied to specific events, such as being hidden by the entrance of a ComplexConversations panel. Anyone who finds these plushies can take them back to Vandy’s booth by the end of the day to redeem a special prize.

Better Gift Shop

Complex Original / Via Better Gift Shop

Where to Buy It: Booth E7
Price: TBD

Ever since Avi Gold opened his Toronto-based store Better Gift Shop in 2017, it has become known as one of the industry’s most prominent tastemakers. After working with the likes of Nephenthes and Dover Street Market, Better Gift Shop is now bringing its refined tastes to ComplexCon. The label is truly dropping some of the best collaborations this weekend. A collaboration with Japan’s Geek Out Store includes heat-reactive T-shirts and a bandana designed by Cactus Plant Flea Market. The brand also collaborated with Supply Tokyo on Polartec “Thermal Pro” fleece pants, which are perfect for the chilly months ahead. The marquee piece to cop from Better Gift Shop’s offerings at ComplexCon is undeniably an Avirex leather jacket. It nods to a fictional Avirex hockey league, “AHL,” and commemorates Canada's historic connection to hockey. Re-imagining this piece felt fitting for the Toronto-based store. The piece also acknowledges the outsized influence New York City has had on the brand by featuring artwork by the graffiti writer Post VSOP, who helped design the jacket’s lining and its embroidered patches.

ULTRA x POTATO

Complex Original / Via NTWRK

Where to Buy It: Booth D2
Price: $50-$150

ULTRA will collaborate with Imran Potato for its debut release at ComplexCon. ULTRA is a label by Rayscorruptedmind, a creative who’s well known for being Travis Scott’s personal photographer. A limited edition T-shirt, rugby shirt, and hat will be sold at ComplexCon. Attendees will also get an opportunity to preview the next ULTRA collection as part of a showroom tied to the booth. New limited edition POTATO products will also be available for sale.

Come Tees

Complex Original / Via Come Tees

Where to Buy It: Booth E10
Price: TBD

Sonya Sombreuil's label Come Tees will drop an exclusive collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market at ComplexCon. The range will include longsleeves, hoodies, sweatpants, and more.  


