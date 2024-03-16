Vanessa Bryant Teases the 'X-Ray' Nike Kobe 5 Protro

It's fairly common nowadays for upcoming sneaker releases to leak online way ahead of the brand's official rollout, but Vanessa Bryant has gotten ahead of that here with these teasers of a new Nike Kobe 5 colorway.

Bryant took to Instagram last night to preview a previously-unseen Kobe 5 Protro makeup dubbed "X-Ray." The colorway appears to be inspired by the iconic "Broken Not Beaten" Nike t-shirt that was released in 2010 after Kobe Bryant captured his fifth NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers. The graphical t-shirt pays homage to Kobe's history of playing through injuries during his 20-year career, with different injuries he suffered on his hands.

The "X-Ray" Kobe 5 Protro features a similar x-ray graphic printed on the blue-based upper, while a glow-in-the-dark outsole sits below.

According to leaker Sole Retriever, this "X-Ray" Kobe 5 Protro will be released in both men's ($190), grade school ($120), and pre-school ($95) sizes sometime in October. Currently, release details for the sneaker have yet to be announced by Vanessa or Nike.