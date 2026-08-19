The NFL and television have been a perfect marriage for nearly 100 years. Initially, fans would only be able to watch local games each week. Later, national broadcasts like Monday Night Football and Sunday Night Football would come into play. These days, diehard pro football fans can watch every single snap of an entire season—but they better be willing to pay up to do so. Below, we will take a look at just how much it is expected to cost to watch every NFL game this season. How much will it cost to watch every NFL game this season?

Not too long ago, all you needed to watch every game in an NFL season was cable TV and NFL Sunday Ticket. The streaming boom of the 2010s and early 2020s altered that simplicity in a major way, though, as games now appear on Netflix, Prime Video, and Peacock, just to name a few.

The major cost of watching every contest is by paying the fee for NFL Sunday Ticket. Sunday Ticket allows viewers to watch all of the 1 p.m. ET and 4:25 p.m. ET games that are aired on CBS and FOX. This service, which is available to watch through YouTubeTV and traditional YouTube, will cost new users $240 this season. If you got Sunday Ticket last year, be prepared to now pay double as it will cost a cool $480 in 2026-27. Here is a look at all of the streaming and TV channels you will need this season, along with the cheapest price for each.

Netflix : $9 per month ($45 per season)

: $9 per month ($45 per season) Prime Video : $9 per month ($45 per season)

: $9 per month ($45 per season) Peacock/NBC : $13 per month ($65 per season)

: $13 per month ($65 per season) YouTubeTV : $83 per month ($415 per season)

: $83 per month ($415 per season) NFL Sunday Ticket : $240 per season (new users)

: $240 per season (new users) NFL Sunday Ticket : $480 per season (existing users)

: $480 per season (existing users) CBS : Access through YouTube TV subscription

: Access through YouTube TV subscription FOX : Access through YouTube TV subscription

: Access through YouTube TV subscription ESPN : Access through YouTube TV subscription

: Access through YouTube TV subscription NFL Network: Access through YouTube TV subscription

That comes out to $810 per season for new NFL Sunday Ticket users. If you’re an existing NFL Sunday Ticket customer you’re looking at a bill of around $1050. Paramount+ and ESPN+ will also stream NFL games this season but they are tied to CBS and ABC/ESPN, respectively. It costs $9 per month for Paramount+ and $13 per month for ESPN+. Exclusivity

CBS famously lost the rights to broadcast NFL football in 1994 as FOX stole “The Eye Network’s” lucrative Sunday NFC package. CBS quickly realized that not having NFL football on its network submarined its overall ratings, so it got back in the game in 1998 when it swiped the Sunday AFC package from NBC. NBC then learned the same lesson as CBS, as it paid top dollar to grab Sunday Night Football away from ESPN in 2006.

Today, there are enough games to go around where almost every major network and streaming service under the sun broadcasts the NFL. Here is a list of some of the exclusive rights for these platforms in 2026:

ESPN/ABC : Monday Night Football and Super Bowl LXI

: Monday Night Football and Super Bowl LXI CBS : Sunday 1 p.m. ET and 4:25 p.m. ET games

: Sunday 1 p.m. ET and 4:25 p.m. ET games FOX : Sunday 1 p.m. ET and 4:25 p.m. ET games

: Sunday 1 p.m. ET and 4:25 p.m. ET games NBC : Sunday Night Football; NFL season opener Patriots at Seahawks on Wednesday, September 9

: Sunday Night Football; NFL season opener Patriots at Seahawks on Wednesday, September 9 Netflix : NFL’s first-ever game in Australia (49ers vs. Rams) on Thursday, September 10; Thanksgiving Eve on Wednesday, November 25 (Packers at Rams) Christmas Day games (Packers at Bears, Bills at Broncos).

: NFL’s first-ever game in Australia (49ers vs. Rams) on Thursday, September 10; Thanksgiving Eve on Wednesday, November 25 (Packers at Rams) Christmas Day games (Packers at Bears, Bills at Broncos). Prime Video : Thursday Night Football; Black Friday game on Friday, November 27 (Broncos at Steelers)

: Thursday Night Football; Black Friday game on Friday, November 27 (Broncos at Steelers) NFL Network : Select international games typically airing on Sunday mornings in the Eastern United States, Select late-season games typically airing on Saturdays

: Select international games typically airing on Sunday mornings in the Eastern United States, Select late-season games typically airing on Saturdays Peacock: Week 17 Saturday game TBD

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