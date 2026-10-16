With so many sneakers dropping on a week in and week out, it’s easy for popular styles to get lost in the shuffle.

Foot Locker offers a wide variety of options for fans who want a better chance at securing popular releases on a weekly basis. The retailer stocks in-demand drops from a number of top brands including Jordan Brand, Puma, Nike, New Balance, and many more.

We’ve rounded up some of the best styles currently available at Foot Locker, which include the “Royal” Air Jordan 1 as well as LaMelo Ball’s new Puma MB.06. Scroll on to learn more about the best sneakers available at Foot Locker right now.