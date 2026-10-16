Sneakers

Best Sneakers Available at Foot Locker Right Now

From the 'Royal' Air Jordan 1 to the Puma MB.06, here are the best sneakers available at Foot Locker right now.

Air Jordan 1 'Royal'
Air Jordan 1 'Royal.' Via Foot Locker

With so many sneakers dropping on a week in and week out, it’s easy for popular styles to get lost in the shuffle.

Foot Locker offers a wide variety of options for fans who want a better chance at securing popular releases on a weekly basis. The retailer stocks in-demand drops from a number of top brands including Jordan Brand, Puma, Nike, New Balance, and many more.

We’ve rounded up some of the best styles currently available at Foot Locker, which include the “Royal” Air Jordan 1 as well as LaMelo Ball’s new Puma MB.06. Scroll on to learn more about the best sneakers available at Foot Locker right now.

Air Jordan 1 High ‘Royal’

Price: $185
Where to Buy: Foot Locker

Puma MB.06

Price: $130
Where to Buy: Foot Locker

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Nike Air Max 95

Price: $200
Where to Buy: Foot Locker

New Balance 2000 Abzorb

Price: $170
Where to Buy: Foot Locker

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Nike Caitlin 1 ‘Neo Pink’

Price: $140
Where to Buy: Foot Locker

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