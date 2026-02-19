Adidas Handball Spezial Valentine's Day: How to Buy

The Adidas Handball Spezial “Valentine’s Day” is available now on Complex.

Originally released in 1979 as a performance indoor court shoe, the Handball Spezial has evolved into one of Adidas' most enduring lifestyle silhouettes. The sneaker's transformation from pro handball courts to street-style staple speaks to its timeless design and versatility. This women's-specific colorway honors that heritage while bringing a fresh, modern palette to the archival silhouette.

The Valentine’s Day colorway features a premium suede upper, accented by the signature 3-Stripes and classic gum outsole. The low-profile design channels the retro aesthetic that made the Handball Spezial a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts, while the refined color treatment gives it a contemporary edge. With its regular fit, lace closure, and synthetic lining for breathability, the shoe balances vintage appeal with everyday wearability.