Sneakers

Adidas Handball Spezial Valentine's Day: How to Buy

The archival court shoe-turned-street-style icon is available now on Complex.

Adidas Spezial sneaker in beige suede with red stripes and heel tab, gum sole, and white laces.
Complex

The Adidas Handball Spezial “Valentine’s Day” is available now on Complex.

Originally released in 1979 as a performance indoor court shoe, the Handball Spezial has evolved into one of Adidas' most enduring lifestyle silhouettes. The sneaker's transformation from pro handball courts to street-style staple speaks to its timeless design and versatility. This women's-specific colorway honors that heritage while bringing a fresh, modern palette to the archival silhouette.

The Valentine’s Day colorway features a premium suede upper, accented by the signature 3-Stripes and classic gum outsole. The low-profile design channels the retro aesthetic that made the Handball Spezial a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts, while the refined color treatment gives it a contemporary edge. With its regular fit, lace closure, and synthetic lining for breathability, the shoe balances vintage appeal with everyday wearability.

Where to buy the Handball Spezial

If you're looking to add this classic silhouette to your rotation, find the Handball Spezial on Complex.

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