adidas is partnering with Complex for a special basketball tournament in Los Angeles this week, coinciding with the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend.

Dubbed adidas The Showdown, the event is a single-elimination tournament with teams put together by four of the biggest internet personalities, including Cam Wilder, Ray Asian Boy, Yourrage, and Matt Kiatipis (MK). As expected, the players from each team will be wearing the sneakers that are part of adidas’ All-Star range this year, with Wilder’s team wearing the Anthony Edwards 2, Ray’s in the Harden Vol. 10, Yourrage’s in the DON Issue 7, and MK’s in the Dame X.