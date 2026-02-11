Sneakers

adidas Presents The Showdown for All-Star Weekend

The Showdown event takes place this weekend. Here’s how to watch and attend.

The adidas Showdown
The adidas Showdown takes place this weekend. Via Adidas

adidas is partnering with Complex for a special basketball tournament in Los Angeles this week, coinciding with the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend.

Dubbed adidas The Showdown, the event is a single-elimination tournament with teams put together by four of the biggest internet personalities, including Cam Wilder, Ray Asian Boy, Yourrage, and Matt Kiatipis (MK). As expected, the players from each team will be wearing the sneakers that are part of adidas’ All-Star range this year, with Wilder’s team wearing the Anthony Edwards 2, Ray’s in the Harden Vol. 10, Yourrage’s in the DON Issue 7, and MK’s in the Dame X.

There are also a number of fan interactive moments that are expected to take place throughout the event, including a skills challenge, a Kick Cam, and many more.

adidas’ The Showdown event will take place this Saturday, Feb. 14, at City Market located at 1057 E. San Pedro in Los Angeles, at 5 p.m. local time. Tickets for the event can be purchased here, and for those who aren’t in attendance, the event will be livestreamed exclusively on Complex channels.

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