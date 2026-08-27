Sneakers

Redesign Your Air Force 1 Lows With UNINVITED's Interchangeable Jewelry System

The proprietary system of interchangeable pieces allows you to add some flair to your sneakers.

White Nike Air Force 1 sneaker with gold spikes on the laces.
Press/UNINVITED

Key Takeaways

  • UNINVITED's patented attachment system lets wearers restyle Nike Air Force 1 Lows with interchangeable jewelry and graphic pieces without permanently altering the sneakers.
  • Founder and CEO Airason Heard says the platform extends sneaker design beyond the point of purchase, allowing one pair to take on multiple looks.
  • UNINVITED plans to expand support to the Air Jordan 1 Low, Adidas Superstar, Adidas Stan Smith, and Converse Chuck Taylor Low.

UNINVITED is hoping to reinvent the sneaker game with its new interchangeable jewelry and graphic pieces system, allowing you to transform your existing sneakers.

Launching with a system designed specifically for the Nike Air Force 1 Low, one of the most iconic sneaker silhouettes of all-time, UNINVITED's new proprietary technology can bring new life to existing pieces thanks to interchangeable jewelry and graphic pieces. With a patented attachment platform custom-built to support the Air Force 1 Low, you can guarantee your shoes will make more of a statement by changing their look without changing sneakers.

"We’ve spent decades designing sneakers up until the moment someone buys them, and almost no time thinking about what happens afterward," said Airason Heard, founder and CEO of UNINVITED. "That never made sense to me. The sneaker shouldn’t become a finished object just because it left the store.”

Heard continued: "We built UNINVITED to give people another way to keep designing, styling and expressing themselves through the pairs they already love. … Take the piece off, put a different one on, and the same sneaker says something it has never said."

UNINVITED is expected to launch support for other silhouettes in the future, including the Air Jordan 1 Low, Adidas Superstar, Adidas Stan Smith, and the Converse Chuck Taylor Low. Check out an example of what you can do with the Air Force 1 Low below.

Related Stories

Nike Air Force 1 Low By NYC
Sneakers

You Can Now Customize Your Own 'NYC' Nike Air Force 1s

Create your own orange and blue Air Force 1s now.

Victor Deng74 days ago
Pharrell Williams wearing red sunglasses, a green cap, and a white shirt, sitting in a casual setting.
Style

What's Going on With Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Sneaker and Vans?

The new sneaker from Pharrell and Louis Vuitton looks enough like classic Vans shoes that the brand even responded.

Joe Price66 days ago
Zellerfeld
Style

Zellerfeld Digitizes Footwear Access With Spotify-Inspired Marketplace

The footwear brand now offers personalized discovery of their signature 3D-printed shoes.

Jaelani Turner-Williams37 days ago

Trending

1
MusicJim Jones Says He'll 'Never' Reunite With Max B: 'Get That Out of Here'
2
Pop CultureRemembering the Celebrities Who Died in 2026
3
Pop CultureCardi B Goes off on Lindsay Clancy, Calls for Justice for Her Dead Children
4
StyleUGG and Willy Chavarria Drop Debut Capsule With Star-Studded '90s-Inspired Campaign
5
StyleCardi B Credits Raven-Symoné as Her Childhood Style Inspiration
6
BetsWho is Alex Eala Playing in the US Open?

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App