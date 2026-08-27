Redesign Your Air Force 1 Lows With UNINVITED's Interchangeable Jewelry System

Launching with a system designed specifically for the Nike Air Force 1 Low , one of the most iconic sneaker silhouettes of all-time, UNINVITED's new proprietary technology can bring new life to existing pieces thanks to interchangeable jewelry and graphic pieces. With a patented attachment platform custom-built to support the Air Force 1 Low, you can guarantee your shoes will make more of a statement by changing their look without changing sneakers.

UNINVITED is hoping to reinvent the sneaker game with its new interchangeable jewelry and graphic pieces system, allowing you to transform your existing sneakers.

"We’ve spent decades designing sneakers up until the moment someone buys them, and almost no time thinking about what happens afterward," said Airason Heard, founder and CEO of UNINVITED. "That never made sense to me. The sneaker shouldn’t become a finished object just because it left the store.”

Heard continued: "We built UNINVITED to give people another way to keep designing, styling and expressing themselves through the pairs they already love. … Take the piece off, put a different one on, and the same sneaker says something it has never said."

UNINVITED is expected to launch support for other silhouettes in the future, including the Air Jordan 1 Low, Adidas Superstar, Adidas Stan Smith, and the Converse Chuck Taylor Low. Check out an example of what you can do with the Air Force 1 Low below.