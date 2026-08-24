Sneakers

Jack Draper and Axel Arigato Drop 'Midnight,' the Final Sneaker in Their Grand Slam Trilogy

The final installment of the sneakers collaboration series celebrates the institution of night sessions.

Black and teal sneakers with black laces, featuring "Arigato" branding on the side.
Axel Arigato

Jack Draper and Axel Arigato have unveiled “Midnight,” the final chapter in their trilogy of sneaker collaborations.

Ahead of the US Open, the UK tennis star is completing the trilogy of collaborations with “Midnight,” a black take on the Dice silhouette with teal accents. Following “Dusk” and “Rise,” the new pair of sneakers celebrates the institution of night sessions. The timing of its release, on Wednesday (Aug. 26), coincides with the start of the US Open, which became the first Grand Slam to play under floodlights in 1975.

“Everything about New York feels bigger at night,” said Jack Draper of the final sneaker collaboration in the trilogy. “The city, the noise, those late sessions—it’s got that Gotham energy I’ve always loved. Midnight is the shoe for that: dark, sharp, made for after hours. It felt like the only way to finish the trilogy.”

Made from black leather and suede, the sneakers are embossed with Arigato stamping in white on the sides and the tongue, and ‘Midnight’ at the heel, similar to the Dusk and Rise collaborations. The laces, meanwhile, are black with tipped branded aglets, but also come with a spare white set for a different look. As part of the launch, Axel Arigato is set to host a watch party for the opening day of the US Open at 45 Grand in New York on August 30.

The shoes will retail for $375 and will be available exclusively at the Axel Arigato store in New York and online.

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