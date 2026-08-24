Jack Draper and Axel Arigato Drop 'Midnight,' the Final Sneaker in Their Grand Slam Trilogy

Jack Draper and Axel Arigato have unveiled “Midnight,” the final chapter in their trilogy of sneaker collaborations. Ahead of the US Open, the UK tennis star is completing the trilogy of collaborations with “Midnight,” a black take on the Dice silhouette with teal accents. Following “Dusk” and “Rise,” the new pair of sneakers celebrates the institution of night sessions. The timing of its release, on Wednesday (Aug. 26), coincides with the start of the US Open, which became the first Grand Slam to play under floodlights in 1975.

“Everything about New York feels bigger at night,” said Jack Draper of the final sneaker collaboration in the trilogy. “The city, the noise, those late sessions—it’s got that Gotham energy I’ve always loved. Midnight is the shoe for that: dark, sharp, made for after hours. It felt like the only way to finish the trilogy.”