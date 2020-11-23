Drake teased his next Nike project over the weekend, posting a video to his Instagram account that promised a Dec. 18 release date, but didn't actually show any of the upcoming product. What will the upcoming Drake x Nike capsule consist of?

According to sources familiar with the upcoming release, the collection is all apparel—there are no Drake x Nike sneakers releasing just yet. The project includes puffer jackets, a track jacket, hoodies, fleece pants, track pants, shirts, socks, and a hat. Most of the items come in black or black and gold colorways.

There's been speculation on Drake fan pages across the internet about him releasing an upcoming line with Nike called "Forza Nocta." It's unclear if these items are part of that rumored line. A Nike spokesperson declined to comment.

Drake has a deal with Nike and was previously signed to its Jordan Brand subsidiary. The Canadian superstar announced his Jordan deal in 2013 and went on to release a number of retro Air Jordans up until 2018. He was being courted by Adidas early in 2018, but never signed a deal with the German brand.

Drake released his first pack of Nike merch (his old Jordan Brand product notwithstanding) in October exclusively via his website. Unlike those Certified Lover Boy tie-in products, his December collection should be more widely available at select Nike retailers.

When is Drake releasing his first Nike sneaker? Neither party has confirmed what's to come in terms of footwear, but a Drake x Nike Air Force 1 is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2021.