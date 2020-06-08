A debut Drake and Nike sneaker collaboration is scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2021, sources aware of the brand's upcoming releases tell Complex.

News of the project was first reported on Monday by Instagram sneaker leak account @zsneakerheadz, which wrote that Nike will "potentially" release an Air Force 1 in collaboration with Drake's OVO brand. Complex can't independently confirm the Air Force 1 will be used.

Nike also plans to release apparel in collaboration with Drake in spring 2021.

The Canadian rapper has a relationship with Nike, although neither has officially announced it. Drake signed with Jordan Brand, a subsidiary of Nike, in 2013. He entertained signing with Adidas in 2018, but a deal never materialized there, and his would-be line with the German company got pulled into his Pusha-T beef at the time.

He's been somewhat quietly aligned with Nike since the Adidas deal fizzled. The hip-hop superstar regularly wears head-to-toe Swoosh gear. This February, Drake sat next to new Nike CEO John Donahoe at the brand's star-studded Forum 2020 product showcase event. His lyrics dissing rival Adidas and bigging up Nike product reflect this brand allegiance.