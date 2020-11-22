Shortly after midnight on the east coast, Drake took to Instagram to share a clip that appears to tease his long-rumored Nike collaboration.

The video takes us for a brief ride along Lake Ontario, panning up to reveal the Toronto skyline and what's believed to be Drake's Nike logo illuminated at night. Drake has been using the logo throughout the year, most notably in the Nike-heavy visual for "Laugh Now Cry Later."

Earlier this year, rumors of Drake x Nike footwear and apparel collection made rounds, including word of an Air Force 1 that Complex Sneakers was able to confirm with a Nike source. Drake previous signed with Jordan Brand in 2013 and flirted with the idea of jumping over to Adidas in 2018, but a deal was never signed and what could have been his line with the German sportswear brand ultimately ended up just being a punchline in a feud with Pusha T.

We were originally told to expect an early 2021 launch for Drake x Nike, so 12.18.2020 (which has its own Instagram page) may be a reveal date. It's also possible that the timeline was moved up to get product out right in thick of the holiday season. Either way, the next month should be exciting as Drizzy takes the next step as a powerhouse endorser in the sneaker industry.