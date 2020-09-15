Fragment's latest work with Jordan Brand, a collegiate-themed Dunk High, and the newest Adidas Yeezy highlight this week of sneaker releases.

Things kick off on Tuesday when Brain Dead's new Reebok collaboration releases exclusively via the brand's web store before a wider launch later in the week. On Thursday, the Fragment x Air Jordan III and "What The" Kybrid S2 both arrive at select retailers. Friday morning marks the launch of the "Spartan Green" Dunk High and Deadhype x Adidas ZX 8000. The releases conclude on Saturday with the "Hyper Royal" Air Jordan XIV, "Limeade" Air Max 1, and "Pepper" Yeezy Boost 380.

Check out a detailed look at all of this week's best release below.