'Navy' Air Jordan 11 Low Expected to Release Summer 2024

In addition to the women's exclusive "Legend Pink" colorway, a second Air Jordan 11 Low is expected to be released next summer.

Sneaker Files and zSneakerHeadz report that a "Navy" Air Jordan 11 Low is in the works. Details on color blocking have not yet been revealed, but the supplied mock-up suggests that we may see something that functions like a low-top version of the "Win Like '82" Air Jordan 11 from 2017. A similar "Georgetown" colorway of the low was released in 2015 with a grey-based upper.

Keep an eye out for release updates and a first look at the "Navy" Air Jordan 11 Low in the coming months.

Air Jordan 11 Low "Navy"

Release Date: Summer 2024

Color: White/Midnight Navy-Diffused Blue-Football Grey

Style #: FV5104-104

Price: $190