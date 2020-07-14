This week's lineup of sneaker releases is highlighted by a new spin on an old classic from Jordan Brand, the latest Adidas Yeezy, nods to two of summer's most notorious basketball tournaments, and more.

Drops kick off on Wednesday with the arrival of the "Asia Irving" Kyrie 6, "Tech White" Delta Breathe, and a red colorway of the Zoom Vomero 5. Things continue on Thursday with the second collection of Nike Space Hippie sneakers and a "Black Cement" Air Jordan XI Low IE nodding to the OG Air Jordan III color scheme. On Friday, Air Force 1s inspired by the Drew League and the NY vs NY tournament hit select retailers, along with the Nike ISPA Road Warrior. Things wrap up on Saturday morning with the "Zyon" Yeezy Boost 350 V2.

Check out a detailed look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.