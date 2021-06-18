Spinning Gold, the biopic about Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart, has added Wiz Khalifa to the cast as funk legend and Parliament leader George Clinton.

Deadline reports production on the film has already begun in New Jersey, with Jeremy Jordan playing Bogart. Directed and written by Bogart’s son Timothy Scott Bogart, Spinning Gold is set to depict the story of Bogart’s own Casablanca Records and Buddah Records. Aside from Wiz Khalifa as Clinton, the new additions to the cast include Tayla Parx as Donna Summer, Ledisi as Gladys Knight, and Lyndsy Fonseca as manager Joyce Biawitz.

The cast for the project is already stacked beyond that, with Jay Pharoah, Michelle Monaghan, Jason Isaacs, Jason Derulo, Sebastian Maniscalo, Chris Redd, Dan Fogler, Michael Ian Black, Vincent Pastore, and Pink Sweats among those set to the feature. Atlantic Records is set to release a soundtrack for the film, which will reportedly feature covers of classic songs from the artists in the cast.

Neil Bogart died in 1982 at age 39, but during his time with Casablanca Records in the ‘70s, he helped introduce KISS, Parliament, the Village People, and the Isley Brothers to the mainstream.

"Spinning Gold is about a group of people who, once upon a time, lived a fairytale and made their dreams come true, all set to some of the greatest music ever pressed in vinyl. Bringing these dreamers and artists to life has been the privilege of my life,” said Timothy Scott Bogart. “For a film about one of the greatest salesmen in the entrainment business, I am thrilled to be working with Christian, Marc and the entire team of Capstone to share this timeless story to audiences and music lovers around the world.”