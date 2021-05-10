Tom Hardy is back at it in a Venom capacity, and—if the resulting film’s title is to be believed—there will indeed be carnage in the form of Carnage.

On Monday, Sony came through with the first trailer for the Venom sequel Let There Be Carnage, which also stars Woody Harrelson (as Carnage) and Michelle Williams.

“Welcome back, Eddie Brock,” Harrelson says in the new trailer. “It’s been a long time. We miss you. So much.”

The Andy Serkis-directed sequel, built from a screenplay by Kelly Marcel, hits theaters Sept. 24. Catch the new trailer up top.

The September release date sees the sequel to the Ruben Fleischer-directed 2018 blockbuster arriving nearly a year later than initially planned. Prior the pandemic, Let There Be Carnage was slated for an October 2020 release, only to later be moved to June of this year. A second delay, then a third, resulted in the new Sept. 24 date.

“It’s surreal, weird, of course,” Serkis said in May of last year while editing the film amid the pandemic. “But it’s been good to hang out with the family, actually. It’s been really nice.” As Serkis explained, he and his crew had “literally just finished shooting” when they first started to hear of impending lockdowns and other safety precautions.

“I started editing and then we had to shut down and so the editor flew back to the States and I’ve been editing remotely [from home] basically,” he said, adding that the delays allowed him to spend more time with visual effects, which was “probably better for the movie.”

Previously, Hardy—who plays Eddie Brock in the Sony series—confirmed that he had signed for three potential Venom entries.