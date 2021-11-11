Tom Holland is head over heels for Zendaya and he wants everyone to know it.

The Spider-Man actor took to Instagram Wednesday, where he congratulated his co-star (and rumored girlfriend) on her achievement: being the youngest-ever CFDA Fashion Icon Award winner. He congratulated her and stylist Law Roach, both of whom were honored at the New York City event.

“Naaa stop it” he wrote, with an eye-heart emoji. “An incredible achievement for the most incredible person. Congrats @zendaya and @luxurylaw you guys deserve every bit of this,” he captioned a photo of Zendaya wearing a custom red Vera Wang design.

The two 25-year-old actors appeared to go Instagram official on Zendaya’s birthday this year, Sept. 1, when Holland posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the Spider-Man set with the caption, “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx.”

The couple has known each other for years and long been rumored to be dating, though they haven’t publicly acknowledged it in so many words. They starred together in both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, and will appear in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Last month, Zendaya told InStyle what she adores most about Holland.

“There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate,” she said. “In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It’s a lot of pressure—you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well.”

She continued, “And seeing him at work, even though he’s not a Virgo, he is a perfectionist.”