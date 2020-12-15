The best documentaries aren't just the ones you hear about during Academy Award season. Every day, filmmakers across the world are setting out to tell real life stories, onces that will uplift you, inspire you, or break your heart. The great thing about the documentary genre is that it overlaps with a lot of your other favorites, like drama, comedy, romance, and even horror. True crime pieces like Amanda Knox and The Keepers take you inside some of the most egregious stories of our time. Ava Duvernay's 13th continues to serve as an educational tool for those who are unaware of the many injustices this country continues to inflict on the black community. And films like Amy and Gaga: Five Foot Two tell the stories of powerful women in entertainment, and how the press, their fans, and their personal lives have impacted their work. Without further ado, these are the best documentaries on Netflix.