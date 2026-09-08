Elisabeth Sturges
Latest Stories
The Best TV Shows to Watch on Netflix Right Now
Looking for your next binge? Explore the top TV shows on Netflix this month, from fan favorites to hidden gems. Find your perfect series to stream now.
The Best Documentaries on Netflix
Featuring music's best like Travis Scott's "Look Mom I Can Fly," "Gaga: Five Foot Two," and "Quincy," here are the best documentaries streaming on Netflix.
The Best Drama Movies on Netflix Right Now
If it's drama films you seek, Netflix has a bunch to satiate you, including hit films like The Outlaw Josey Wales, Stand By Me, and The Hateful Eight.
The Best Thrillers on Netflix
From classic thriller films like 'Jaws' to new hits like 'The Guilty,' here are the best and downright chilling thriller movies to stream on Netflix right now.
The Worst Movies That Won Oscars
A lot of movies have won Oscars throughout the history of the Academy Awards, but just because a movie takes home a golden statue, doesn’t mean that it’s good. The Academy is very into a certain type of movie, so even some mediocre films have won an Oscar or two. These are the worst movies to win Oscars.
List of Movies That BorderLine Porn on Netflix
No need to take your pants off for the the list of movies that borderline porn on Netflix.
These Baltimore Protest Photos Show a Peaceful Side to the Conflict
See a more serene side of the protests in Baltimore.
25 Best Daredevil Comic Book Covers
Get ready for Netflix's new series 'Daredevil' with iconic comic book covers.
The First Movies of 15 Famous Actors
This is where Angelina Jolie, George Clooney, Jennifer Lawrence, and more got their start.
Beyond Tina Fey: Women in Comedy You Should Be Paying Attention to Right Now
"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" is now on Netflix with funny woman Ellie Kemper. Check out which other women comedians are dominating right now.
This Week's Most Ratchet Crimes in America
This week's most ratchet crimes include rocket launchers and bringing a corpse to the bank.