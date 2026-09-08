Elisabeth Sturges Portrait

Elisabeth Sturges

Joined January 2015 | 11 posts
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Remi Malek in a black hoodie looks sideways, with another man in a cap and sunglasses blurred in the background.

The Best TV Shows to Watch on Netflix Right Now

Looking for your next binge? Explore the top TV shows on Netflix this month, from fan favorites to hidden gems. Find your perfect series to stream now.

Elisabeth Sturges373 days ago
Procession

The Best Documentaries on Netflix

Featuring music's best like Travis Scott's "Look Mom I Can Fly," "Gaga: Five Foot Two," and "Quincy," here are the best documentaries streaming on Netflix.

Elisabeth Sturges1707 days ago
Best Drama Movies on Netflix

The Best Drama Movies on Netflix Right Now

If it's drama films you seek, Netflix has a bunch to satiate you, including hit films like The Outlaw Josey Wales, Stand By Me, and The Hateful Eight.

Elisabeth Sturges1719 days ago
The Guilty

The Best Thrillers on Netflix

From classic thriller films like 'Jaws' to new hits like 'The Guilty,' here are the best and downright chilling thriller movies to stream on Netflix right now.

Elisabeth Sturges1792 days ago
oscars

The Worst Movies That Won Oscars

A lot of movies have won Oscars throughout the history of the Academy Awards, but just because a movie takes home a golden statue, doesn’t mean that it’s good. The Academy is very into a certain type of movie, so even some mediocre films have won an Oscar or two. These are the worst movies to win Oscars.

Elisabeth Sturges3038 days ago
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Softcore Movies Streaming on Netflix

List of Movies That BorderLine Porn on Netflix

No need to take your pants off for the the list of movies that borderline porn on Netflix.

Elisabeth Sturges3462 days ago

These Baltimore Protest Photos Show a Peaceful Side to the Conflict

See a more serene side of the protests in Baltimore.

Elisabeth Sturges4158 days ago
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25 Best Daredevil Comic Book Covers

Get ready for Netflix's new series 'Daredevil' with iconic comic book covers.

Elisabeth Sturges4179 days ago
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The First Movies of 15 Famous Actors

This is where Angelina Jolie, George Clooney, Jennifer Lawrence, and more got their start.

Elisabeth Sturges4200 days ago
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Beyond Tina Fey: Women in Comedy You Should Be Paying Attention to Right Now

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" is now on Netflix with funny woman Ellie Kemper. Check out which other women comedians are dominating right now.

Elisabeth Sturges4212 days ago
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This Week's Most Ratchet Crimes in America

This week's most ratchet crimes include rocket launchers and bringing a corpse to the bank.

Elisabeth Sturges4254 days ago

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