It’s finally October, which means it’s time to revel in all things haunted, wicked, and sinister. For those bold enough, there’s no better way to ring in the spookiest month of the year than revisiting the classic scary movies and TV shows that have disturbed even the bravest of heart. If you’re having trouble deciding where to start your bone-chilling binge, look no further than the series that has remained a staple in any true horror fan’s diet: The Twilight Zone.

Today, we have a plethora of scary shows to choose from, but it's hard to argue that a series creepier than The Twilight Zone has ever graced the small screen. In fact, it's likely that an overwhelming number of our current horror shows would never have come to be were it not for Rod Serling's five-season original series, which kicked off in 1959 and continues to make people sleep with the light on to this day. Shows like Black Mirror, Stranger Things, and American Horror Story have all taken some dose of inspiration from Serling’s classic series. Now that's timeless.

From creepy ventriloquist dummies, to what boils down to a murder-ridden version of Toy Story, The Twilight Zone is sure to pique your interest (and have you covering your eyes during most episodes).

So gather your blankets, popcorn, and candy; in celebration of October, Halloween, and all things spooky, we present to you the 25 creepiest and scariest episodes of The Twilight Zone, with a few spoilers included, so be warned.