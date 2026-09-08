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The 25 Creepiest 'Twilight Zone' Episodes
In celebration of October and Halloween, we are counting down Rod Serling's scariest ‘Twilight Zone’ episodes that will surely haunt your dreams.
The Best 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Members Of All Time
From Tina Fey to Kenan Thompson, here are the 25 best SNL cast members in 'Saturday Night Live' history.
The 35 Best SNL Skits
Saturday Night Live has been a hallmark of American sketch comedy for over 40 years. In honor of the show, here are the 35 best SNL skits that have ever aired.
The 50 Best "Saturday Night Live" Skits
From vans down by rivers to dicks in a box, the finest in sketch comedy.
15 Memorable Bad Santa Arrests
You better watch out, raucous Santas coming through.
The 50 Most Ridiculous Lifetime Movies
The greatest gems from the network that sets the crazy bar high, then goes way over the top of it.
The 25 Most Gratuitous Uses Of Stars' Breasts On Movie Posters
Rack City for real.
10 Chick Flick Comedies Guys Should Love
Show your sensitive side this weekend, check out our list of other neo-classics that do it right: 10 Chick Flick Comedies Guys Should Love.
Gallery: The 10 Jankiest Superhero Costumes
Because not everyone can look as dapper as Spidey.
Gallery: Unflattering Channing Tatum Photos That Your Girl Won't Find Sexy
The <em>Magic Mike</em> star won't cast a spell on your chick in any of these duds.
Gallery: The 15 Funniest Mitt Romney Memes
We honor our nation's most viral presidential candidate
Interview: "True Blood" Star Ryan Kwanten Talks Career Regrets, Jason Stackhouse Pigeonholing, And Were-Panthers
With HBO's addictive horror drama returning this Sunday, the Australian scene-stealer gets candid.
Gordon Ramsay's 10 Best Rants
The celebrity chef has tell-offs that make Simon Cowell look like Gandhi.
The 10 Most Unrealistic Apartments in TV Shows & Movies
"Living large" doesn't even describe it.
25 Reality Stars Who Moved On To Bigger Things
And we're not talking about <em>Real World/Road Rules Challenge</em>.
Gallery: The 25 Coolest Comic Book-Inspired Sneakers
Converse's new collaboration with DC Comics inspires us to take a look back at other super kicks.
The Sacha Baron Cohen Soundboard
All the best quotes from Ali G, Borat, Bruno, and The Dictator's Admiral General Aladeen in one place! Wawaweewa!
Interview: Tim Heidecker And Eric Wareheim Talk "Tim & Eric's Billion Dollar Movie" & Polarizing Audiences
The <em>Awesome Show</em> funnymen discuss sources of inspiration, "Shrim," and more for their insane movie's DVD/Blu-ray release.