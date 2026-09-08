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Laurnado

Joined January 2013 | 89 posts
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The 25 Creepiest 'Twilight Zone' Episodes

In celebration of October and Halloween, we are counting down Rod Serling's scariest ‘Twilight Zone’ episodes that will surely haunt your dreams.

Laurnado2141 days ago
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The Best 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Members Of All Time

From Tina Fey to Kenan Thompson, here are the 25 best SNL cast members in 'Saturday Night Live' history.

Laurnado2745 days ago
SNL

The 35 Best SNL Skits

Saturday Night Live has been a hallmark of American sketch comedy for over 40 years. In honor of the show, here are the 35 best SNL skits that have ever aired.

Laurnado3144 days ago
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The 50 Best "Saturday Night Live" Skits

From vans down by rivers to dicks in a box, the finest in sketch comedy.

Laurnado4234 days ago
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15 Memorable Bad Santa Arrests

You better watch out, raucous Santas coming through.

Laurnado4287 days ago
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The 50 Most Ridiculous Lifetime Movies

The greatest gems from the network that sets the crazy bar high, then goes way over the top of it.

Laurnado5071 days ago
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10 Chick Flick Comedies Guys Should Love

Show your sensitive side this weekend, check out our list of other neo-classics that do it right: 10 Chick Flick Comedies Guys Should Love.

Laurnado5131 days ago
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Gallery: The 10 Jankiest Superhero Costumes

Because not everyone can look as dapper as Spidey.

Laurnado5186 days ago
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Gallery: Unflattering Channing Tatum Photos That Your Girl Won't Find Sexy

The <em>Magic Mike</em> star won't cast a spell on your chick in any of these duds.

Laurnado5195 days ago
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Gallery: The 15 Funniest Mitt Romney Memes

We honor our nation's most viral presidential candidate

Laurnado5205 days ago
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Interview: "True Blood" Star Ryan Kwanten Talks Career Regrets, Jason Stackhouse Pigeonholing, And Were-Panthers

With HBO's addictive horror drama returning this Sunday, the Australian scene-stealer gets candid.

Laurnado5216 days ago
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Gordon Ramsay's 10 Best Rants

The celebrity chef has tell-offs that make Simon Cowell look like Gandhi.

Laurnado5217 days ago
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The 10 Most Unrealistic Apartments in TV Shows & Movies

"Living large" doesn't even describe it.

Laurnado5224 days ago
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25 Reality Stars Who Moved On To Bigger Things

And we're not talking about <em>Real World/Road Rules Challenge</em>.

Laurnado5230 days ago
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Gallery: The 25 Coolest Comic Book-Inspired Sneakers

Converse's new collaboration with DC Comics inspires us to take a look back at other super kicks.

Laurnado5233 days ago
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The Sacha Baron Cohen Soundboard

All the best quotes from Ali G, Borat, Bruno, and The Dictator's Admiral General Aladeen in one place! Wawaweewa!

Laurnado5239 days ago
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Interview: Tim Heidecker And Eric Wareheim Talk "Tim & Eric's Billion Dollar Movie" & Polarizing Audiences

The <em>Awesome Show</em> funnymen discuss sources of inspiration, "Shrim," and more for their insane movie's DVD/Blu-ray release.

Laurnado5246 days ago

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