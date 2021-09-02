Terry Crews has responded to the criticism he received over his recent comments about “being uninvited to the cookout.”

Wednesday, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor shared a tweet in which he seemingly referenced notorious cult leader Jim Jones, who’s known for a 1978 mass murder-suicide involving cyanide-laced Flavor Aid.

“The best thing about being uninvited to the cookout…is you never drank the koolaid,” Crews said.

Criticism of Crews’ remarks was swift, with many people on Twitter pointing to the actor’s lengthy history of widely panned comments. In July of last year, for example, Crews got into a televised argument with CNN’s Don Lemon following a number of tweets in which he criticized Black Lives Matter.