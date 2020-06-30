Terry Crews is no stranger to making polarizing statements. On Monday, he continued this trend by tweeting out a controversial comment regarding the Black Lives Matter movement.

In the tweet, Crews tells his followers that he has friends and family of all races. This then morphs into a message that makes it seem like he believes Black Lives Matter could become a statement of racial superiority.

"If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology," Crews wrote. "We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter."

Although he didn't say the incendiary phrase: "All Lives Matter," his tweet gave give off a similar feeling. At its root, Black Lives Matter is just a statement claiming that Black people deserve to live. Somehow, this was sparked the notion that if Black lives matter than other people from different racial backgrounds do not. Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement have been working to combat this idea for years, leading them to chastise Crews for seemingly promoting this erroneous message.