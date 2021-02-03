Shailene Woodley and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers are rumored to be an item, with sources indicating they're keeping their romance quiet.

E! News reports that a source close to the Big Little Lies star has said the two are currently in a long-distance relationship, as the Super Bowl XLV champion has been in Green Bay, Wisconsin to stay "very focused on his season." (The Packers' run came to end on Jan. 24 after the team lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, now led by Patriots veteran Tom Brady.) Woodley—a two-time Golden Globe nominee—has been in Montreal, Canada shooting the Damián Szifron-directed thriller Misanthrope.

"They have seen each other and been in touch," E!'s source said. "They continue to talk and see each other when they can. They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other."

Last year, Rodgers indicated that he was enjoying his "new and increased love of life," but stopped short of mentioning his relationship status. "I've made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better headspace," he said.

Woodley dated rugby player Ben Volavolva from 2018, but the two reportedly went separate ways around April 2020. Rodgers was with Olivia Munn from 2014 to 2017, and more recently dated former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick from 2018 to mid-2020. Woodley and Rodgers two have yet to publicly confirm any relationship, and it would appear they're in no rush to do so, too.