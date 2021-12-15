Quality Control’s Quality Films announced today a wide-ranging partnership with Critical Content, an Emmy Award-winning independent global content studio behind MTV’s Catfish and E!’s Celebrity Game Face with Kevin Hart.

Quality Films is the movie/TV arm of QC, the Atlanta-based label whose roster on the music side includes Lil Yachty, City Girls, Lil Baby and Migos, among others. The deal will see the two sides collaborate on an array of original non-scripted projects.

“The alliance with Critical Content represents a unique opportunity for Quality Control and the many prominent athletes and artists under the QC umbrella of companies,” Quality Films president Brian Sher said in a statement. “Critical’s world-class ability to package, present and sell premium content will enable us to expand Quality Control’s footprint with new and diverse content for our global fanbase.”

The label posted the news on Instagram, writing, “Building a legacy 🎥”:

The partnership arrives after Quality Films completed production on Quavo’s upcoming docuseries Home Courts, a YouTube Original set to premiere on Dec. 16 featuring the Migos star visiting legendary local basketball courts around the country.

Speaking about the new deal with Quality Films, Critical Content CEO Tom Forman said, “Quality Films team, under the stewardship of Coach K, Brian, and P, has unparalleled access, relationships, acumen and taste. We’re excited to pair Critical Content’s award-winning storytelling and production capabilities with QC’s talent roster, creative POV and proven ability to generate worldwide hits in any genre or medium.”

Quality Control co-founder Kevin “Coach K” Lee, pictured above, added, “I have been a fan of Tom work for many years and have recently gotten to know him on a personal level. He clearly understands the culture and knows how to develop the kinds of unscripted projects that Quality Films want to be a part of.”

Watch the trailer for Quavo’s upcoming Quality Films series Home Courts below.