A reboot of The Office could very well happen, and it just depends on whether/when Greg Daniels—the executive producer who adapted the show from the British original—wants to get started.

At the Edinburgh International TV Festival, NBCUniversal chairman of entertainment content Susan Rovner told Deadline that “whenever Greg Daniels wants to do one, we’re standing by.”

Rovner’s remark came after she said “no comment” when asked of reboot plans in a panel, but afterward explained it wasn’t up to her.

NBC made a $500 million deal to get the show’s rights back from Netflix, making it a staple of its Peacock streaming service. In January, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said the show was being more actively watched on Peacock than it had been on Netflix.

“It’s not impossible for sure,” Daniels said of a reboot earlier this year in an interview with Collider. “I would want to be involved, and I’ve got two other shows I’m working on right now.”

Daniels, who previously explained the concerns with making a reboot happen, is currently working on both The Upload and Space Force, which also stars lead man of The Office Steve Carell. Fans are still holding onto hope that they can see Carell throw on his world’s best boss impression just once more. The series ended in 2013 following an eight-year run.