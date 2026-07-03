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‘The Office’ Showrunner Pushes Back on Reports Claiming Reboot Is Officially in the Works (UPDATE)
The reboot is expected to be announced as in development once the WGA strike officially ends.
Hulu Bringing Back 'King of the Hill' With Original Creators
Fox's iconic animated sitcom 'King of the Hill' is officially getting a revival on Hulu. Co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are set to return.
'Run the Burbs' Showrunner Had to Work At Macy's After Losing Writing Job on 'The Office'
According to a Business Insider essay, Canadian writer and showrunner Anthony Q. Farrell had to work at Macy's after losing his job on The Office.
B.J. Novak Addresses Whether It’s Realistic to Expect ‘The Office’ Revival
B.J. Novak, who was a writer and star on the beloved NBC hit, reflected on the chances of a "reboot or spinoff or whatever" in a new interview.
Netflix Cancels Steve Carell's 'Space Force' After 2 Seasons
The Netflix comedy, starring Steve Carell running a new branch of the U.S. military, has been cancelled by the streaming giant after a two-season run.
Netflix's ‘Space Force’ Starring Steve Carell Has a New Season 2 Trailer
Season 2 is out next month and will see Steve Carell's General Mark Naird and the team being forced to prove themselves to a new administration.
NBCU Exec Says ‘We’re Standing By’ If ‘The Office’ Showrunner Greg Daniels Decides to Do a Reboot
Speaking about an 'Office' reboot, NBCUniversal's chairman of entertainment content said “whenever Greg Daniels wants to do one, we’re standing by.”
Jenna Fischer Breaks Down Why Jim’s Proposal to Pam Cost ‘The Office’ $250K to Shoot
'The Office' finally gave fans what they wanted in the Season 5 premiere “Weight Loss,” with Jim proposing to Pam outside a gas station in the pouring rain.
Steve Carell Welcomes You to 'Space Force' in Teaser Trailer for New Netflix Comedy
'Space Force' hits Netflix later this month.
Netflix Shares First Look of Steve Carell and Greg Daniels' 'Space Force'
Netflix also announced a major new co-star.
'The Office' Boss Greg Daniels Explains Why He's Hesitant to Revive the Series
Will they or won't they?