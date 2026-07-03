Greg Daniels

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Pop Culture

‘The Office’ Showrunner Pushes Back on Reports Claiming Reboot Is Officially in the Works (UPDATE)

The reboot is expected to be announced as in development once the WGA strike officially ends.

Joe Price1025 days ago
Hulu announces 'King of the Hill' reboot
Pop Culture

Hulu Bringing Back 'King of the Hill' With Original Creators

Fox's iconic animated sitcom 'King of the Hill' is officially getting a revival on Hulu. Co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are set to return.

Brad Callas1262 days ago
NBC sitcom The Office from 2005
Life

'Run the Burbs' Showrunner Had to Work At Macy's After Losing Writing Job on 'The Office'

According to a Business Insider essay, Canadian writer and showrunner Anthony Q. Farrell had to work at Macy's after losing his job on The Office.

Louis Pavlakos1366 days ago
BJ Novak is pictured on the red carpet
Pop Culture

B.J. Novak Addresses Whether It’s Realistic to Expect ‘The Office’ Revival

B.J. Novak, who was a writer and star on the beloved NBC hit, reflected on the chances of a "reboot or spinoff or whatever" in a new interview.

Trace William Cowen1443 days ago
Actor Steve Carell speaks about his upcoming movie "Minions: The Rise of Gru"
Pop Culture

Netflix Cancels Steve Carell's 'Space Force' After 2 Seasons

The Netflix comedy, starring Steve Carell running a new branch of the U.S. military, has been cancelled by the streaming giant after a two-season run.

Brenton Blanchet1539 days ago
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Space Force is coming back to netflix
Pop Culture

Netflix's ‘Space Force’ Starring Steve Carell Has a New Season 2 Trailer

Season 2 is out next month and will see Steve Carell's General Mark Naird and the team being forced to prove themselves to a new administration.

Trace William Cowen1632 days ago
greg Daniels
Pop Culture

NBCU Exec Says ‘We’re Standing By’ If ‘The Office’ Showrunner Greg Daniels Decides to Do a Reboot

Speaking about an 'Office' reboot, NBCUniversal's chairman of entertainment content said “whenever Greg Daniels wants to do one, we’re standing by.”

Brenton Blanchet1789 days ago
the-office-cast
Pop Culture

Jenna Fischer Breaks Down Why Jim’s Proposal to Pam Cost ‘The Office’ $250K to Shoot

'The Office' finally gave fans what they wanted in the Season 5 premiere “Weight Loss,” with Jim proposing to Pam outside a gas station in the pouring rain.

Joe Price1877 days ago
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Pop Culture

Steve Carell Welcomes You to 'Space Force' in Teaser Trailer for New Netflix Comedy

'Space Force' hits Netflix later this month.

Trace William Cowen2264 days ago
Steve Carell
Pop Culture

Netflix Shares First Look of Steve Carell and Greg Daniels' 'Space Force'

Netflix also announced a major new co-star.

Joe Price2291 days ago
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