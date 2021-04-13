According to Variety, Michael Cera is set to star opposite of Amy Schumer in Life & Beth, an upcoming comedy series that’ll air on Hulu.

The show, which got a 10-episode order back in July 2019, had been known as Love, Beth. Schumer is set to star, write, direct, and executive produce.

As summed up by Variety, the plot will center around Beth (played by Schumer) who appears to have a great life from those viewing it from the outside. She works as a wine distributor, and has impressed everyone who grew up with her. She lives in Manhattan, and has “a long term relationship with an attractive, successful guy.” An abrupt incident forces her to connect with her past. Variety writes “through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become.”

As for Cera’s role, he’ll play John, described as “a farmer and chef who is always honest and to the point.” This will be Cera’s first time as a series regular since his days playing George Michael-Bluth on Arrested Development, both when it was on Fox, and then when is was revived nearly a decade later on Netflix.

Since then he’s done lots of notable movies, a lot of which you could describe as cult classics (I mean if you want, I don’t care). Those include: Superbad, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Juno, and Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist, in addition to lots of others. He’s also had a recurring role on the Adult Swim show Children’s Hospital, and also reprised that same part in the Netflix follow-up Medical Police.

Life & Beth is yet to get a release date, though it looks like we’ll see it this year.