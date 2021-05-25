Mark Ruffalo has apologized over comments he made about Israel, writing that he previously “suggested” Israel was committing “genocide,” and that “now is the time to avoid hyperbole” given recent issues of antisemitism in the U.S. and abroad.

The Avengers star, who has been outspoken regarding Palestine in the past, shared the apology on Twitter late Monday night to his 7.5 million followers. It remains unclear which tweet or previous statement he is apologizing for.

“I have reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing ‘genocide,’” the Now You See Me actor wrote. “It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole.”

Ruffalo has tweeted in support of the Palestinian people in the past, including retweeting material on his account as recently as this week. He’s part of a growing number of celebrities, including popstar Dua Lipa and the Hadids, criticizing the Israeli government over its actions. Lipa recently called out an ad from the World Values Network for “shamelessly using my name to advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods and blatant misrepresentations ...”

Many fans aren’t entirely sure of the statement Ruffalo is referring to in his apology, as he hasn’t directly tweeted the word “genocide” in recent posts.

On May 11, he tweeted that “1500 Palestinians face expulsion in #Jerusalem. 200 protesters have been injured. 9 children have been killed. Sanctions on South Africa helped free its black people – it’s time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestinians. Join the call. #SheikhJarrah.”