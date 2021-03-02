We’re solidly into 2021, and the launch of two next-gen video game consoles—the Xbox Series X and the Playstation 5—is well underway. Understandably, we’re getting a lot of announcements of what’s to come. And with the exception of one or two titles, the biggest releases in March 2021 are ports from the previous console generation.



Now’s the time to get the definitive, high-resolution repackagings of last year’s best games. Beyond that, we have the newest entry in the acclaimed Monster Hunter franchise, and the latest co-op game from Josef Fares, following his successes with Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and A Way Out.



Here is your monthly video game news roundup for March 2021.