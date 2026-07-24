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Gears of War
Pop Culture

'Gears of War': New Game 'E-Day' Will Be the Longest Yet

The game launches on Oct. 6.

Trey Alston43 days ago
Two characters in a dimly lit room look at a glowing red holographic robot. The setting is industrial with pipes and plants.
Pop Culture

Video Game Lets Players Steal Artifacts From Western Museums, Return Them to Home Countries

South African studio Nyamakop is making a heist game that sees players looting Western museums.

Joe Price395 days ago
The Callisto Protocol Lead Image 2
Pop Culture

The Callisto Protocol is the Terrifying Sci-Fi Survival Horror Game You Cannot Miss

Escape this corrupted correctional facility in The Callisto Protocol, which comes out on December 2nd for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Jameel Raeburn1332 days ago
Microsoft XBox and Sony PlayStation exhibits at E3.
Pop Culture

Remedy and Rockstar Games Announce 'Max Payne' and 'Max Payne 2' Remakes in the Works

Remedy Entertainment and Rockstar Games announced that they have come to terms on a "new development agreement" and will remake 'Max Payne' and 'Max Payne 2.'

Jose Martinez1571 days ago
The promo image for Rockstar's new subscription service 'GTA+.'
Pop Culture

Rockstar Games Launches ‘Grand Theft Auto Online’ Subscription Service GTA+, Here's What's Included

On Friday, Rockstar Games announced a 'Grand Theft Auto Online' subscription service for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game.

Joe Price1583 days ago
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Best Video Games of 2021
Pop Culture

The Best Video Games of 2021

Complex’s picks for the best video games of 2021, including popular games such as Resident Evil Village, Forza Horizon 5, Psychonauts 2, It Takes Two, &amp; more.

Kevin Wong1689 days ago
Black Friday Tech & Gaming Deals 2021
Pop Culture

The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Gaming and Tech Deals of 2021

We rounded up the best tech sales &amp; gaming deals happening on Black Friday &amp; Cyber Monday 2021, including the PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Oculus Quest, &amp; more.

Brent Eickhoff1704 days ago
gucci and xbox collaboration limited edition
Style

Gucci and Xbox Team Up for Limited Edition Bundle Collection

Gucci and Xbox have teamed up to deliver a limited quantity of Xbox Series X consoles along with luxury suitcases that will be available next week to purchase.

Jordan Rose1716 days ago
GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
Pop Culture

How Rockstar Games Updated Its 'Grand Theft Auto' Trilogy for a New Console Generation

Rockstar Games' 'Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy—The Definitive Edition' is out now and updates their classics for a new generation. Here's how they got it done.

Kevin Wong1717 days ago
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
Pop Culture

Here's All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for November 2021

From 'Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition' and the 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' DLC update to the relaunch of G4, here's your major news.

Kevin Wong1725 days ago
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A screenshot from the latest trailer for 'Halo Infite' from Microsoft Game Studios and 343 Industries.
Pop Culture

Watch Newly Unveiled ‘Halo Infinite’ Campaign Footage

Ahead of its release this holiday season, Microsoft and developer 343 Industries have unveiled an extensive look at campaign footage from 'Halo Infinite.'

Joe Price1734 days ago
Marvel's Avengers: War of Wakanda
Pop Culture

Here’s All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for August 2021

From the 'War of Wakanda' expansion to 'Marvel's Avengers' to two big gaming conferences, here is the major video game news for August 2021.

Kevin Wong1815 days ago
Resident Evil Re:Verse
Pop Culture

Here's All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for July 2021

July's major video game releases features a number of reboots of classic video game titles, including new takes on Pokemon and Resident Evil.

Kevin Wong1844 days ago
Space Jam: A New Legacy Xbox Wireless Controllers
Pop Culture

Warner Bros. and Microsoft Collaborate on 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'-Inspired Controllers

Microsoft and Warner Bros. have linked up to create a trio of 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'-inspired Xbox Wireless Controllers, set to be released on July 8.

Khal1858 days ago

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