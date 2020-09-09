Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2—out now on Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC—is a fantastic game. Development studio Vicarious Visions has crafted an experience that feels nostalgic rather than repetitive, and familiar rather than lazy. And most importantly, it's a whole lot of fun.

The Tony Hawk franchise has always been about feel. The skateboard controls need to feel responsive. The gameplay needs to be accessible enough for a complete beginner, but deep enough to maintain his or her interest. And the soundtrack needs to bang. Honestly, the playlist is a make-or-break factor; without the punk, nu-metal, ska, and hip- hop of our youth, what's the point? Nearly dying in the halfpipe, while Goldfinger's "Superman" plays in the background, is a shared cultural memory for every gamer from 1999.

Here's everything you need to know about Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 versus the original games.