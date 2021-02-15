Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as a couple this past Sunday, and judging by MGK’s extreme devotion, it likely won’t be their last. We use the word “extreme” because the Bloody Valentine appeared to reveal that he wears a necklace that has Fox’s blood in it.

“I wear your blood around my neck,” he wrote alongside a series of images and videos of the two of them together. One of the photos appears to show the necklace in question, which has a tiny speck of blood inside what looks to be glass. MGK also tagged the post “My Bloody Valentine,” presumably in reference to both the necklace and his song of the same name.

The singer also appeared to allude to the necklace in a somewhat cryptic tweet.

MGK and Fox were first rumored to have started dating around May of last year, and they further fueled those rumors with the arrival of the video for his aforementioned hit single from his pop-punk album Tickets to My Downfall. The two were quite flirty in the video, and confirmed their relationship a month later in an Instagram post.

The couple have been very forward about their feelings for one another. In November, Fox described their romance as a “once in a lifetime thing,” describing their connection as one of “mythic proportions.”