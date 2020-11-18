Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly confirmed earlier this year that they're a couple, and in a new interview, the two opened up about their relationship. In a profile on MGK for Nylon, Fox described their romance as a "once in a lifetime thing" with a connection of "mythic proportions."

The two haven't exactly been shy when it comes to telling the world how much they're in love, and Fox has once again made it clear they're head over heels for one another. "Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire," she explained. "The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude."

Fox went on to suggest that MGK, who splits his time between music and acting, presents a bad boy image as a "genuine extensive of a very real rage and very deep pain," which she says stems from childhood trauma. She also called his public persona "a way of hiding himself from himself and from the rest of the world." While not many people can see past this image he presents, she said she was able to. "I looked into his eyes [and] I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit," she said of when they met on the set of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. "My heart shattered immediately and I just knew that I was fucked."

MGK added that "love is not what’s being encouraged now," and instead it's "isolation, dehumanization, separation." But he's not buying it. “And fuck, dude, you have in your head that you’re this rock star, with multiple women and all that…” he explained. “So finding someone that can take you out of the fast lane and make sure that you're safe, because at any minute you can crash — I love that it can evolve into that.”

It was first reported that MGK and Fox were an item around May this year, with Fox's estranged husband Brian Austin Green announcing he and her split after ten years of marriage. Green and Fox have been trading shots on social media ever since, with Fox calling Green out for posting pictures of their children, and accusing him of creating a "pervasive narrative" that she's an "absent mother."

Read the full profile on MGK here.