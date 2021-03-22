Last week, the fan-led push for the “Snyder Cut” of Justice League came to a conclusion with the once-unlikely release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The four-hour director’s cut of the 2017 DCEU entry hit HBO Max last Thursday, an event that was notably preceded by a number of revelations focused on the original movie’s troubled production. In short, Zack and Deborah Snyder walked away from the original production after both having “lost the will to fight” following the passing of their daughter Autumn, who died by suicide.

And while the restoration of Snyder’s original vision for the film likely won’t do much in terms of swaying Snyder detractors to the other side, it does indeed mark a vast improvement over the botched 2017 cut and—among other details—expands character development while remaining undeniably watchable for its four-hour duration. The story surrounding the Snyder Cut’s existence, meanwhile, is certainly one of the most fascinating industry sagas in recent memory.

Amid the widespread sharing of takes on the HBO Max debut, former Saturday Night Live cast member and recent Coming 2 America star Leslie Jones embarked on a livetweeted front-to-back viewing of the Snyder Cut over the weekend.

Jones shared a series of off-the-cuff thoughts on the film, using the #longassmovie hashtag in the process. Jones, as revealed in tweets and short video clips of her real-time reactions, is a big fan of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. And while Steppenwolf proved a veritable villain for Jones, she later questioned his dedication to his cause.

Elsewhere, Jones expressed sadness for injured horses and wondered why no one in the film thought to hit up social media when trying to bring the team of heroes together while alerting them to imminent disaster. She also shouted out Bruce Wayne’s choice of automobile, repeatedly emphasized the heroes’ individual therapy needs, and pondered the benefits of simply leading the Justice League herself.

“Man do I need to take over the damn Justice League they are not making good decisions,” she joked.

See a selection of Jones’ takes below.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is out now.