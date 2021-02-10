A rumor started to circulate this week that Lauren London was expecting her third child with an undisclosed father, but she’s since shut down the news in a tweet.

“Woke up to some straight bullshit,” she said, refering to the claims of her pregnancy which caused her to trend on Twitter. “Rumors ! Lies ! On a woman trying her best to help?! Please stop. I’m NOT pregnant.”

London has two children, 11-year-old Kameron Carter with Lil Wayne, and 4-year-old Kross Ermias Asghedom with the late Nipsey Hussle, who she was engaged to at the time of his death in March 2019.

Prior to London’s statement on the matter, Nipsey’s former bodyguard J Roc addressed the rumor on his Instagram Story. “Fake News!!! You people is miserable but sense we got y’all attention,” he wrote. As per The Shade Room, the rumor seemingly started after a Los Angeles-based outlet alleged her pregnancy had been “confirmed.”

Late last year, London paid tribute to Nip with a new tattoo of one of Nip’s love letters he wrote to her. Earlier this month, Nipsey Hussle fans were treated to a “visual album experience” entitled The Marathon. The project sees some of those closest to the late Crenshaw rapper reflecting on his legacy, and what he meant to them.