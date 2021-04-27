Lauren London’s acting career was put on pause following the 2019 death of her boyfriend, Nipsey Hussle.

Two years after his tragic death, London makes her return to the screen in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video action flick, Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, alongside Michael B. Jordan, Guy Pearce, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Jamie Bell.

In it, London plays the pregnant wife of John Clark (Jordan), a Navy SEAL who “uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice” for her murder, according to the movie’s logline.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight recently, London discussed what it was like going back to work after the tragedy of losing her partner. “We shot it in 2019 I believe—and forgive me, my memory doesn’t serve me so well after grief and everything,” she said. “Michael reached out to me as a friend and he was so unsure if I was even going to ever work again. And he was like, ‘Look, I’m unsure if this is what you want to do, but I have to follow my intuition, I have to ask you if can you just read the script.’”

Upon reading the script, London said she felt a connection to her character. “I saw throughout the film she comes to him,” she said. “Her love for him is still guiding him and I felt so connected to that just in my own personal experience that I felt like I could contribute here.” London said that the goal moving forward is to work on something only if she can “truthfully contribute

to it.

But part of what motivated her to take on this role was her kids, who she wanted to set an example for. “We can’t stop, you know? We do have a purpose, all of us, and it’s important for my sons to see me moving forward with grief, not just curling up in a ball because I curled up in a ball for a long time,” she said. “But especially for my eldest son because he’s just a little more aware… But we will continue moving on as we had to, as he would want us to.”

Without Remorse premieres April 30 on Amazon Prime Video.