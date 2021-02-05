After a three year relationship, Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran have reportedly called it quits. Fortunately it looks like the two ended things on good terms.

“Right now, they are focused on continuing to grow their successful careers,” a source close to the couple told E! News. “There are no hard feelings. This is just a case of two people moving forward in life separately.”

It’s not clear when exactly the two decided to part ways. Cruz and Tran went public with their relationship in December 2017, following Tran’s relationship with Chris Brown. Ever since, the lovers were spotted boo’d up on red carpets at countless events.

The former Super Bowl champion recently told Page Six he experienced a “bit of a breakdown” because of the isolation he dealt with during the pandemic. He has been living at home in New Jersey, while Karrueche stayed with her family in L.A.

“Just mentally, you kind of go through these phases of, like, indecisiveness and ‘What’s the future going to look like?’” he said. “Thank God for my close friends, my circle, my people around me, because they kept me focused in times that seemed uncertain or when I needed somebody to talk to.”

Karrueche Tran was spotted going out on Thursday night without Cruz. When asked to confirm the breakup, the actress playfully told TMZ, “I don’t know.”

“They will always wish the best for each other,” a source close to the couple said.