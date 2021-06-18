Just four months after Warner Bros. announced that Ta-Nehisi Coates, who’s done award-winning work in the Marvel realm with his Black Panther and Captain America comics, is penning the script for a Superman reboot, John Boyega revealed who he thinks should star as the new Man of Steel.

During The Hollywood Reporter’s Drama Actor Roundtable with Regé-Jean Page, Jonathan Majors, Josh O’Connor and Chris Rock, Boyega said that he wanted Page and Majors up for the role of Superman.

“I want brother Regé as Superman. Or Jonathan,” Boyega said. “I want one of you guys to just go in there and fly. Just someone with knotted hair, fly.”

The interview arrives a few months after rumors swirled that Michael B. Jordan might be tapped to play Superman in the upcoming reboot. However, the 34-year-old actor suggested to THR in April that he would not be suiting up for the role.

“It’s smart of DC to grab Ta-Nehisi to go ahead and adapt that project,” Jordan said. “He’s incredibly talented. It’s going to be worth checking out. I’m flattered that people have me in that conversation. It’s definitely a compliment, but I’m just watching on this one.”

Meanwhile, THR reports that the studio is “committed” to hiring a Black director to helm the forthcoming project, and has already begun its search.

THR speculates that the list of potential directors could include Creed II’s Steven Caple Jr., J.D. Dillard, Regina King, who’s coming off her Oscar-nominated drama One Night in Miami, and Shaka King, whose critically acclaimed 2020 film, Judas and the Black Messiah, earned the director an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. Barry Jenkins was also mentioned as a possibility.

While some potential directors have already met with Warner Bros. and DC regarding the film, one Hollywood agent told THR that the process was “phenomenally early.”