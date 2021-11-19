Joe Exotic, who earlier this month informed his supporters that a prostate biopsy had revealed an “aggressive cancer,” has now been transferred to a federal prison in North Carolina that focuses on inmates who have special health-related needs.

The Tiger King and Tiger King 2 star was moved from Federal Medical Center (FMC) Fort Worth to FMC Butner earlier this week, according to a new report from TMZ citing federal prison officials. The report adds that the extent of cancer-related treatment Exotic currently needs has not been made public. TMZ also pointed out that the late Bernie Madoff was housed at the Butner facility back in April of this year. The facility is billed as a center that provides “extensive medical services and mental health care to the inmate population.”

“Everyone, it is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer,” Exotic said in a Facebook-shared message earlier this month, as previously reported. “I am still waiting on the results from other test as well. Right now I don’t want anyone’s pity and I’m sure Carole [Baskin] will have her own party over this! What I need is the world to be my voice to be released, they have the proof I DID NOT DO THIS!”

Exotic is currently behind bars due to his conviction in connection with an attempted murder-for-hire plot against Baskin. He was also convicted on multiple counts of violating the Lacey Act (a conservation law) and the Endangered Species Act.

In an interview with Law & Crime Daily earlier this week, Exotic’s attorney John M. Phillips spoke about the latest regarding efforts to have his client’s conviction overturned. See more below.