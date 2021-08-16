During an appearance this past Saturday on an Australian radio show called Fitzy and Wippa, Jason Momoa shared what roles he’s previously played that he doesn’t show to his kids. At this point let us note that he has a 14-year-old daughter, Lola, and a 12-year-old son, Nakoa-Wolf, with wife Lisa Bonet.

In the sit-down, Momoa said his children are his “biggest fans.” But he also said they’re not at the point where he’s ready to showcase his whole past resume to them.

“They’re gonna see a lot of things that Papa’s been doing,” the 42-year-old said of his upcoming movies Sweet Girl and Dune. “The earlier things in my career, you can’t see that. But you can see the new things.”

He was asked by one of the hosts, Wippa, about what his kids thought of his time on Baywatch: Hawaii. Though Momoa starred in the particular action drama from 1999 to 2001, the goal appears to be just not acknowledging it ever existed/aired.

“We don’t say the B word at home. We hide all of that mate! Never happened mate!” Momoa jokingly responded. “We don’t talk about those words, the B word didn’t happen.”

He also added that Game Of Thrones is off-limits, at least for now, while adding that superhero flicks are fair game.

On a related note, Momoa is currently in London filming the Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom.

“They’re not going to watch Game of Thrones either, even though it’s fantastic,” he continued. “But you know, there’s stuff that you just… they can’t watch Conan [the Barbarian]. So right now, superheroes and on, we’re good.”

Earlier this month Momoa expressed to Entertainment Tonight that he hopes his kids find another career path outside the acting one that both he and Bonet went into.

“Aw man, one of them wants to do it and I’m not a fan,” he told the outlet. “I don’t want them to.

“I don’t know. I’ll try my damnedest to keep ‘em out of it. I love storytelling, I love theatrical things, I like directing and filmmaking, but I just want them to, you know, really to go for other things.”