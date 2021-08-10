Jason Momoa indirectly weighed in on the unexpected and sometimes troubling discourse surrounding the bathing habits of people in Hollywood, and confirmed that he does indeed take showers.

While promoting their upcoming Netflix film, Sweet Girl, Momoa’s co-star Isabela Merced made a comment about the Aquaman star once telling her that he doesn’t bathe himself to discourage her from touching his scrunchie. The remark led to Momoa being forced to come clean about where he stood on showering.

“I’m not starting any trends, I shower, trust me,” Momoa told Access. “I shower, I’m Aquaman. I’m in the f**king water. Don’t worry about it. I’m Hawaiian. We got saltwater on me. I’m good.”

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis admitted on the Armchair Expert podcast late last month that they do not bathe their children every day, and believe that when “you can see the dirt on them, clean them.” Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard said they used to follow a routine of bathing their kids every night before bed, but over time, they have grown more lenient and now prefer to “wait for the stink.”

Jake Gyllenhaal revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair that his stance on showering has also changed as he has gotten older. “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” Gyllenhaal shared. “But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

Dwayne Johnson detailed his showering habits on Twitter, which involve him taking one after he wakes up, another when he finishes working out, and a third shower once he returns from work. “Nothing weird about this, my friend,” Johnson wrote. “I workout twice a day and then I go to work for 12+ hours. I shower 3xs. Easy to understand.”