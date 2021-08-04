Just a week after Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher went viral for saying that they bathe their children when they “can see the dirt on them,” Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have weighed into the conversation.

During an appearance on The View on Tuesday, Bell and Shepard admitted that they have similar bathing habits for their kids.

“We bathed our children every single night — prior to bed is like the routine,” Shepard said. “And then somehow, they just started going to sleep on their own without the routine, and by George, we had to start saying, ‘Hey, when’s the last time you bathed them?’

“Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up,” Bell added. “There’s a red flag, because honestly, it’s just bacteria. And once you get the bacteria, you gotta be like, ‘Get in the tub or the shower.’ So I don’t hate what they’re doing. I wait for the stink.”