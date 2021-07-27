Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have opened up about their bathing habbits, and they seem to keep their kids on a similar schedule.

The actor duo appeared on a recent episode of Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s Armchair Expert podcast, when the friendly conversation turned to self care. That’s when Dax insisted that his co-host “should not be getting rid of the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day.”

“I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway,” Kunis added to the conversation. “… But when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever.”

Dax then revealed that he and wife Kristen Bell used to bathe their kids routinely each day, at least until they got to a certain age. Kunis agreed that was the way to do things.